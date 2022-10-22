Black Adam Scores $26.8 Million Opening Day On Its Way To Estimated $62 Million Weekend

Does anyone else feel something? What is that? Oh, I think it's a change in the hierarchy of the DC universe. Warner Bros' "Black Adam" has finally hit theaters, and while it's not exactly breaking records for DC superhero movies, it is on track to have a lucrative first weekend box office. According to Variety, the movie has already earned $26.8 million via Thursday previews and opening day numbers, making it a hit-in-the-making.

"Black Adam" is projected to top out at about $62.2 million this weekend, which would put its opening weekend about on par with 2018's "Aquaman" ($67.8 million), but still much less successful than DC's biggest openers, like "Wonder Woman" ($103 million) and "The Batman" ($134 million). Still, the steady opening weekend marks a bit of a revival for the domestic box office, as Variety reports that no wide release has made over $50 million in its first weekend since July's "Thor: Love and Thunder."

There will also be global numbers to consider: DC films typically rake in the dough overseas ("Aquaman," for example, ended up making over a billion dollars globally, with 70% of that from international markets), and "Black Adam" could hit big outside of North America. As of yesterday, the superhero flick had made $14 million internationally, per Collider. All of these numbers match up against the film's reported $195 million production budget. With no other major competition hitting theaters until "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in three weeks, "Black Adam" should have plenty of time to recoup its costs and make an impression on moviegoers.