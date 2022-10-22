She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals A Scrapped Daredevil Villain

In more ways than one, "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" is a rarity when it comes to Marvel's Disney+ shows: for one thing, it's more of a legal sitcom than an action-packed superhero saga. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is battling career politics, her own insecurities, and the terrible realities of online dating more often than she's facing down supervillains, which is a big part of what makes her nine-episode series feel so refreshing. Other than Deadpool (who doesn't really count yet) Jen is also the first hero in the franchise to break the fourth wall, getting extremely creative when it comes to her meta-narrative.

By far my favorite way that Jen's story stands apart is its ability to skirt past the trap that so many of the other MCU entries have fallen into: getting so wrapped up in the connective tissue that it loses sight of its core. "She-Hulk" is very much part of the established MCU, but never stops reminding us that this is first and foremost Jen's story. That being said, the series still makes time to fulfill its MCU obligation of tossing bin a few big-name cameos — Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made perfect companions for She-Hulk throughout her origin story but those A-listers have nothing on the Marvel deep-cuts who joined in on the fun.