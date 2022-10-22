The Hierarchy Of Your Music Collection Is About To Change With Mondo's Black Adam Vinyl Soundtrack

It's been well over a year since Dwayne Johnson started posting set photos and video messages to fans on social media about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change" through his starring role in "Black Adam." Some have suggested, rather heretically, that Johnson's antihero might not actually change the hierarchy of power.

Either way, with "Black Adam" now playing in theaters, anyone who keeps abreast of movie news on a daily basis is likely to have heard more about that than they ever needed to or will want to again. It's almost as if we could use something else to listen to ... say, the "Black Adam" soundtrack on vinyl.

"Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages" (as Johnson would say), if you inhabit the Venn diagram of rabid DC fans and patient vinyl record collectors, then you are in luck. The "Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)," with 43 tracks by Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe, is indeed available now for pre-order via Mondo — which has partnered with Watertower Music to bring you this triple LP in a jacket with artwork by Luke Preece. You'll only have to shell out 50 bucks and wait until April 2023 to get it, and I'm sure we'll all still be talking about "Black Adam" then. Right?!