The Rings Of Power Sound Team Created A 'Death Song' For Galadriel's Dagger [Exclusive]

Of all the histrionics over changes made to author J.R.R. Tolkien's source material in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" — new, original characters, a (potential) new origin for a key piece of Middle-earth lore, and other differences that inevitably come up when translating a story to another medium altogether — one particular addition largely flew under the radar. While Morfyyd Clark's portrayal of the elf warrior Galadriel caused no shortage of hot takes and strong opinions, the series creators managed to weave a rather touching and poignant storyline revolving around a recurring item never mentioned by Tolkien.

Throughout the first season, Galadriel's dagger (which originally belonged to her late brother Finrod) symbolized all of the character's rage and need for vengeance against Sauron. That dagger was the first thing Galadriel grabbed while turning her back on the Undying Lands of Valinor and returning to Middle-earth at the end of the premiere. In subsequent episodes, the dagger continues to reflect the character's ever-changing arc.

In a recent interview with /Film's Jack Giroux, supervising sound editor Damian Del Borrello discussed the odds and ends of how the sound design cleverly accentuated the story by focusing on Galadriel's dagger:

"There's a very simple sound, and it's a shimmery metallic sound that we created using metal shims and hits and used a bit of processing to elongate it and then we could pitch it and almost use it like music ... we recognized that was an important element to emphasize, but also to have a sound that we can use throughout the whole series and be able to manipulate and change depending on the emotional context of how it's used."