The Rings Of Power Supervising Sound Editor Reveals Motifs And Behind-The-Scenes Secrets [Exclusive Interview]

With familiar elements — say, the screams of the Orcs or the rumblings of Mordor — how did you want to stay in touch with what we expect but also bring something new?

The actual Orc vocals was something that we hit upon the idea fairly early, and it was actually a very simple sort of technical thing, a little bit of pitching. But I think the biggest part of that section of the show was actually we re-voiced all of the Orcs. We replaced all of the production sound because all the Orcs, they look fantastic, they've got all these amazing prosthetics, but they've got all of that stuff in their mouth. So there was an issue with clarity apart from anything else. It also meant that we couldn't really do the audio processing that we wanted on those because those recordings were a little bit too compromised.

We had our fantastic dialogue supervisor arrange all of the Orcs to be re-recorded. And we had a great ADR editor, a guy called Ray Beentjes, who was on the original films, came and cut all that ADR and allowed us to then take that sound a little bit further and give it the pitch shifting and that sort of tonal quality that you hear in the final track.

What about the language for the Elves? How did you help strike that otherworldly sound for it?

I think that's all in the performance. So we had a dialect coach who was working on set with all the actors to train the accents of all the different races, actually. But she was fantastic with the Elvish. As part of a sound design motif, I was talking to her about getting an incantation that made sense for what we were going to use it for. So she gave me this fantastic phrase, which was an incantation mastered by The Stranger in a scene that actually didn't make the cut. But we use that as part of a motif, a layer within all of the magic elements.

So you hear sort of whispers and that's, I guess, conceptually, that's our version of the ring. You know, like in the original films when they put the ring on and they go into the unseen world and they hear the voice of Sauron talking through the ring. So, the big question in our show was, "What does that sound like without the ring?" Because that's the connection between the ring and Sauron, but this all happens way before the ring's even created.

That whisper element in the sound design came from the idea that all magic comes from Ilúvatar, the creator in Middle-earth and in the universe of Tolkien. If you look into the lore, you read into the depths of a website like the tolkiengateway.net, which is what I used — I had that tab open on my computer for two and a half years, and I was always mining that for a bit more information about what we were saying — but if you look into Ilúvatar and look at how Middle-earth was created, it was all created from his thoughts.

And so, the natural extension of that would be, "What is the sound of Ilúvatar's thoughts?" It's the magical mystical whispers. And so we worked closely with the dialect coach to pick that right phrase to use and then extend out how we used it and the different ways we recorded it and processed it. There are layers of it and it changes and develops depending on what's happening with the magic, and whether it's mysterious or whether it's dangerous. So that was a fun way that we used that language.

From the deleted scene, what did The Stranger say that became the motif?

So this was actually one of the fundamental things when we first started was like, "Okay, how do we start to develop this idea?" I can't even remember what the scene was that it was in, but the phrase itself was, "I called to you to work through me, to hear my needs and guide my hands." I'm not even going to try and pronounce that, but basically, it's an incantation. I read into it a little bit as it was The Stranger drawing on the power of Ilúvatar to perform some magic.