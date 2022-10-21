Angelina Jolie To Star As Opera Legend Maria Callas In Pablo Larraín's Next Biopic

No, you are not dreaming, and yes, you are reading this headline correctly. Acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pablo Larraín is capping off his biopic trilogy with a movie about opera singer Maria Callas, starring none other than Angelina Jolie. According to the logline given to Variety, "Maria" will follow "the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris."

If that type of story sounds familiar to you, it's because it's not unlike the plotlines to Larraín's other biopics: 2016's "Jackie" starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, and 2021's "Spencer" featuring Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer. Both of those movies portrayed these female figures in a phase of finality, with "Jackie" taking place in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy's assassination and "Spencer" being about the last Christmas holiday Diana spent with the Royal Family before her divorce from Prince Charles. Needless to say, Larraín's fascination with exploring the lives of sensationalized and complex women will not be ending yet.

"Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream," the director wrote in a statement. "To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift."

Jolie also provided her own statement, saying that she takes "take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge."