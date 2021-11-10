Spencer Director Pablo Larraín Doesn't Believe Biopics Are Actually Possible [Exclusive]

Director Pablo Larraín knows a thing or two about biopics and stories centered on women both grieving and aggrieved. With "Lisey's Story" and now "Spencer," he's been returning to subject matter of that nature in 2021, and it's been a part of his filmography since at least 2016 when he helmed the Oscar-nominated "Jackie."

"Spencer" stars Kristin Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales, whose maiden name was Spencer. The film is, in Stewart's words, "an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life." That turning point is the end of her marriage to Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing.

Our own Hoai-Tran Bui recently caught up with Larraín, and in her interview with the director, she asked him why he chose to take a "mythic approach" and go the fictionalized route instead of doing a "straightforward biopic." Here is what he said: