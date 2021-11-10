Spencer Director Pablo Larrain Doesn't Think He's The Right Person To Make A Britney Spears Movie [Exclusive]

As someone with a one-track mind, I fully relate to filmmakers who obviously have one overarching idea in mind every time they set out to direct a new script. Christopher Nolan is obsessed with time, Guillermo del Toro can't stop himself from thinking about monsters, Greta Gerwig has quickly cornered the market of young women struggling to find their place in the world, and Pablo Larraín continues to be interested in exploring the most relatable and deeply connective traits behind otherwise privileged public figures. After accruing this very particular body of work with "Jackie" and now "Spencer," /Film naturally had to ask him about his plans for his next film. According to Larraín:

"It's possible. It's possible. I'm not sure yet... I've been busy this day. So I don't know, but it might happen. It's not something that I am specifically thinking right now, but we are discussing and reading and just thinking. Let's see."

Should he decide to continue traveling through this niche of his, there's certainly no shortage of individuals that he could focus on for his next outing. Given how much she's been in the news lately and her presence as a lightning rod in pop culture, naturally we suggested none other than Britney Spears as a potential topic. Larraín's response is amusing to the extreme, with him pointing out that she would pose a rather unique challenge compared to his previous films:

"You want me to do a movie with Britney Spears? Yes. But it would be like a documentary, she's alive... How do you do that? You have an actress playing her, or it would be her playing her?"

Upon being informed that she would probably have to be portrayed by an actual actress, Larraín meekly waves the white flag and admits:

"Yeah, I don't think I'm the person to [do] that movie, I think."

Honestly, we have to respect a director that knows his own limits! "Spencer" is currently playing in theaters.