She-Hulk Finally Gets Around To Referencing The '70s Incredible Hulk TV Series

Major spoilers ahead for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finally did what some of us have been waiting for since the series was first announced: We got our nod to the 1970s "The Incredible Hulk" TV series! In a finale that stuck the landing in a way that many Marvel Disney+ shows haven't been able to manage, this was an extra treat!

I have only the vaguest memories of the 1970s show, other than loving it as a tiny person and thinking that star Bill Bixby was just the coolest. However, I definitely remember the opening sequence for the show, which had its two-hour TV movie premiere in 1977 and ran for 80 episodes beginning in 1978. It had a sort of sad tone, following Bill Bixby's Dr. David Banner, who had been researching how people get superhuman abilities sometimes when they're under great duress. An accident occurs, and he gets a megadose of gamma radiation. He doesn't remember events from when he's the Hulk (played by Lou Ferrigno), and now he's on the run. Very different feel to the show, but oh, the intro — aka Jennifer Walter's (Tatiana Maslany) dream — is a green-tinted delight.

Not only did the dream mirror the series intro almost exactly, but even the voiceover is really close! (Yes, I transcribed it all for you so you can compare.)