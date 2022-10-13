The She-Hulk Finale Features Another Meta Cameo You Surely Didn't Catch

Spoilers ahead for the ninth episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Whenever a film or TV project leans heavily into fourth-wall breaking — whether that be "Deadpool" or "Family Guy," for example — there is a sense of restraint at times to not go overboard with it. "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been fairly lenient on that front, only having Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) speak to the audience in quick bursts. But this week's episode throws that notion out the window, going all-in on the meta themes at play and diving headfirst into the inner workings of Marvel Studios. There are a few obvious references, but one special appearance ranks high on the neato-meter.

The season finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" features a plethora of reality-breaking meta-commentary — including a sentient robot modeled after Kevin Feige — and pays homage to the busy bees behind the scenes. The cameos are aplenty, but one seals the deal as the most obscure of them all. In addition to the actual writer's room, the episode features a real-life employee present in the highest of offices.

After She-Hulk breaks free of the shackles of Disney+ (and the lackluster finale plot surrounding her), she arrives at the Marvel Studios office where K.E.V.I.N. resides to air her grievances. However, before walking into the A.I.'s lair, she is greeted by a receptionist who makes her sign an NDA. Not only is this a normal procedure, but the man behind the desk was the then-actual receptionist for Marvel Studios.