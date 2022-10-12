Two Key Elements Of House Of The Dragon Season 1 Were Inspired By The Crown

Spoilers ahead for "House of the Dragon" episode 8.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" has been doing gangbuster numbers for the cable network and its streaming service HBO Max. It features fewer characters and locations to keep track of than the original series and some incredible acting. Set just under two centuries before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, it's the story of the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen war for succession that brought about the fall of the house.

The series is using some techniques to show the passage of time, including the recasting of some of the characters and several time jumps, despite the fact that we're only eight episodes in. One could argue that this works very well in the case of lead characters Rhaenyra Targaryen (first played by Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke), though less so for characters like Laena Velaryon who was played by three different actors before her death in episode 6.

The inspiration for using these techniques comes from another successful series, Netflix's "The Crown." During TheGrill panel (via The Wrap) co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal spoke about employing these techniques and the show that inspired them.