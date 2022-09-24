The Crown Season 5 Announces November Premiere Date

The first two seasons of the series chronicled the marriage and the beginning of Queen Elizabeth's reign. The third season covered the period between 1964 and 1977, with the investiture of Prince Charles as Prince of Wales, and ended with the Silver Jubilee. The fourth gave us the meeting and subsequent troubled marital beginnings of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Season 5 covers the scandals that hit the royal family in the 1990s. During that decade, Charles and Diana divorced, as did Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. There was also the scandal of Diana's affairs and Charles' extramarital relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, his current wife (played earlier by Emerald Fennell). We know that the death of Princess Diana will be handled in the sixth season from the casting of Prince William and the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. William will be played in season 6 first by Rufus Kampa, with Ed McVey taking over the role for the Prince's later teen years. Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy. Prince Harry has yet to be cast.

Netflix

New cast members for season 5 also include Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major; Florida Montgomery as his wife, Norma Major; Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother; Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles; Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne; James Murray as Prince Andrew; Emma Laird Craig as Sarah, Duchess of York; Sam Woolf as Prince Edward; and Andrew Havill as Robert Fellowes, the Queen's private secretary.

"The Crown" season 5 will premiere on Netflix on November 9, 2022.