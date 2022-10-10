Superhero Bits: Arrow Turns 10, Oscar Isaac On The Future Of Moon Knight & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Marvel Comics reveals 2023 event plans.
The Rock weighs in on the long absence of Superman.
Oscar Isaac teases more "Moon Knight" — maybe.
"Arrow" turns 10.
All that and more!
X-23 arrives in Fortnite
You can run, but you can’t hide.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 9, 2022
Especially from this stealthy, bone-clawed assassin. X-23 is on the prowl and available now in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/bslFMF8ufC
Marvel fans who also happen to enjoy playing "Fortnite" and want a new character skin, this one's for you. X-23, Wolverine's clawed mutant counterpart, has arrived in the popular video game and is now available to purchase in the item shop. As is always the case, this is purely aesthetic and doesn't bring any advantage, but fans of the character can now rock the look. Those interested can grab the suit now in the item shop while playing the game.
Marvel Comics reveals its major crossover events for 2023
New York Comic Con took place over the weekend and Marvel Comics unveiled its big plans for 2023. Namely, we are getting several major events in the pages of the comics, as indicated above. So, what can readers look forward to? Rounding out this year, we've got "Avengers Assemble" and "Dark Web," but 2023 holds "Captain America: Cold War," "Sins of Sinister," "Summer of Symbiotes," and "Fall of X." Those interested in learning a little more about each one of these events can do so by clicking here.
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin is interested in playing Static Shock
We know a "Static Shock" movie is in development at Warner Bros., though we haven't heard too much as of late. But Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" fame has thrown his hat in the ring to play the lead. McLaughlin addressed his interest during a Q&A at 2022's Heroes Comic Con in Brussels (via Comic Book Resources). "I want to do a superhero film. I would love to play Static Shock, honestly," McLaughlin said. "I would want to do something like a superhero, or even something ... it doesn't matter." This is merely a stated desire, but this is one of those castings that would be easy to imagine.
Midnight Suns goes in depth on Blade gameplay in new trailer
Marvel's "Midnight Suns" is set to arrive later this year, after suffering a couple of delays. One of the big draws is that the game will give Blade the spotlight, and this latest trailer focuses heavily on the character's gameplay. We've seen a bit of him in action in the story trailers, but this specifically gives us a much better idea of what it will be like playing as Blade, in practice. One man's opinion? It looks pretty damn cool. The game is set to arrive on December 2, 2022.
Does Marvel want to make a Planet X movie?
Well, here's something kind of interesting and unexpected. Vin Diesel recently took to Instagram to wax lovingly about the "I Am Groot" series on Disney+. But, as we can see, in the caption provided with the post, he also possibly dropped a bombshell, indicating that Marvel Studios wants to make a "Planet X" movie. Wait ... what? For those who don't know, this is a storyline written by Grant Morrison between 2003 and 2004, serving as the end of their run on the "X-Men." There's a whole lot to it, but it involves the return of Magneto and the death of Jean Grey (though not the first in that department). Is Diesel telling tales out of school? Is he just getting wires crossed? Hard to say for now, but this is intriguing.
The Rock suggests Superman has been sidelined for too long
While we got some more of Henry Cavill's Superman in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" in 2021, it has technically been a full five years, dating back to the 2017 theatrical release of "Justice League," since we've had new stuff from the Man of Steel. In a recent interview promoting "Black Adam" with Jake's Takes, Dwayne Johnson doubled down on his character being the most powerful on Earth — but he also strongly hinted that it's been too long since we've seen Superman, the most powerful being in the universe.
"For the past 10 years, as I was pushing Black Adam up this hill to get made, for the past five, six, seven years, I was also listening to the fans at the same time, where you have Black Adam — we would create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long."
Pretty transparent comments there from The Rock. And, not for nothing, the trailers for "Black Adam" have made it pretty clear that he is the most powerful figure on Earth, while leaving room to read between the lines that Superman is his best match. What does this all mean? Not a lot right now. But Johnson is a man who can get things done, and if he wants Superman, maybe we get Superman.
Oscar Isaac has four words regarding Moon Knight's future in the MCU
Oscar Isaac made his debut in the MCU earlier this year in "Moon Knight," which, as it stands, is looking like a limited series, even if it did leave the door open for more. So, what's going on there? The actor popped by New York Comic Con over the weekend, and while he couldn't say much, he did offer an interesting little tease (per Syfy) regarding the future of Marc Spector/Steven Grant: "It's not the last..." Yes, Isaac did trail off and refused to say anything further. So, in short: We'll see?
Arrow premiered 10 years ago today, officially launching the Arrowverse
Arrow premiered on The CW 10 YEARS AGO today. pic.twitter.com/mvHYl8Ix5Q— Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) October 10, 2022
Lastly, today marks the tenth anniversary of "Arrow," which premiered on The CW precisely a decade ago, bringing Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen to life. It was a humble beginning for what would ultimately spawn a full-on multiverse worth of storytelling on the small screen, with shows like "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," and more hitting the air in the years that followed, creating the Arrowverse. Not to overstate things, but this might be the most successful cinematic universe outside of the MCU we've had to date, which is no small thing. While it certainly wasn't the plan from the jump, it all was built on the back of this show.