Superhero Bits: Arrow Turns 10, Oscar Isaac On The Future Of Moon Knight & More

While we got some more of Henry Cavill's Superman in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" in 2021, it has technically been a full five years, dating back to the 2017 theatrical release of "Justice League," since we've had new stuff from the Man of Steel. In a recent interview promoting "Black Adam" with Jake's Takes, Dwayne Johnson doubled down on his character being the most powerful on Earth — but he also strongly hinted that it's been too long since we've seen Superman, the most powerful being in the universe.

"For the past 10 years, as I was pushing Black Adam up this hill to get made, for the past five, six, seven years, I was also listening to the fans at the same time, where you have Black Adam — we would create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long."

Pretty transparent comments there from The Rock. And, not for nothing, the trailers for "Black Adam" have made it pretty clear that he is the most powerful figure on Earth, while leaving room to read between the lines that Superman is his best match. What does this all mean? Not a lot right now. But Johnson is a man who can get things done, and if he wants Superman, maybe we get Superman.