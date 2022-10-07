M. Night Shyamalan Has A Mysterious New Movie Set For 2024

It looks like "Knock at the Cabin" isn't the only thing fans of M. Night Shyamalan have to look forward to. Universal Studios has seemingly dated a new, untitled movie from the director for April 5, 2024. The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch tweeted the news earlier today, although a look at Universal's website currently does not have the project listed in their upcoming releases. However, an official announcement will likely be released soon.

This is extremely surprising for a number of reasons. First of all, Shyamalan has not teased or been attached to any upcoming projects besides "Knock at the Cabin," an adaptation of Paul Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World." On a related note, this new project seemingly comes out a year after "Knock at the Cabin," resulting in one of the shortest gaps between films in his career. 2015's "The Visit" and 2016's "Split" had a similar one-year gap, with both movies being relatively small in scale but big in ideas and twists.

Currently, there are no other details available about this 2024 project other than its existence. However, we do know some things about what we can expect from Shyamalan's newest invasion thriller for 2023.