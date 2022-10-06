Showtime Drops The First Episode Of Let The Right One In Early, And For Free

The new Showtime series will stay somewhat faithful to its source material, though some changes might be necessary to make it work as a series and fill in the run-time. The series will follow a man named Mark (Demián Bichir), who tries his best to be a father figure and care for a young girl vampire, played by Madison Taylor Baez. In the 2008 Swedish film by Tomas Alfredson and the 2010 American remake by Matt Reeves, the focus is primarily on the relationship between the young vampire Eleanor (Baez) and her neighbor, a little boy named Oskar. The Showtime series seems more focused on the relationship between Eleanor and Mark, which should be interesting and give fans of previous adaptations something new to sink their teeth into.

The official synopsis describes Mark and Eleanor as father and daughter, and explains that she has been trapped as a vampire for a decade and Mark keeps her locked inside for her safety. The relationship between the vampire and her father figure wasn't nearly as wholesome in the novel or either of the films (he's actually a pedophile who helps find blood and shelter because he's attracted to the child vampire), so this new family tie should make for some heartbreaking and dramatic developments.

You can sneak a peek at the first episode of "Let the Right One In" for free, right now, over on Showtime.