You Have Edgar Wright To Thank For One Of Top Gun: Maverick's Best Needle-Drops

"Top Gun: Maverick" features sequence after sequence of bravura action filmmaking that has helped it become a true money-making phenomenon, reaching nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Generally speaking, these are the scenes that separate it from the common Hollywood blockbuster, and Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise, and everyone involved should be commended for raising the bar on what audiences should expect out of big budget moviemaking. However, the action scenes alone do not make for a fully satisfying moviegoing experience. Spectacle can only get you so far. You still need to care and understand the characters at the center.

This particular movie features a lot of characters. Cruise's Maverick is its center, yes, but the ensemble stretches far and wide. Most importantly are the Top Gun recruits which Maverick must mentor: Rooster (Miles Teller), Hangman (Glen Powell), Phoenix (Monica Barbaro), Payback (Jay Ellis), and Bob (Lewis Pullman) don't even cover the full swath of the team. Introducing this many characters within the span of one film results in a staggering degree of difficulty that the filmmakers need to overcome.

They decide to introduce them and set up all of their motivations in one efficient, extended scene inside the Navy bar about a half-hour into the picture. In terms of construction, it's as dazzling as any of the action set pieces. Because the tone of these folks has to be set quickly, utilizing music as shorthand is an invaluable tool. In this scene, the song used to convey the hard edge and arrogance of Powell's Hangman is Foghat's "Slow Ride," a staple of 1970s rock 'n roll. They needed some help finding the perfect song, and they turned to someone synonymous with expertly placing songs within his movies: "Hot Fuzz" and "The World's End" director Edgar Wright.