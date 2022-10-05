Why Star Trek: Lower Decks Creator Mike McMahan Wanted Non-Trekkies In The Writers' Room

It seems like any screenwriter's dream: Work hard, build some credits, and eventually land a major gig that reminds you of the films that inspired you in the first place. And if you're a fan of an ongoing franchise, maybe you help create an upcoming project. It's a system that (usually) works, too — who better to create a new, exciting television series than a passionate fan?

That being said, there's also something about getting fresh perspectives. In an effort to shake things up a little, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" creator Mike McMahan made it a point to fill the show's writers' room with dedicated fans and "Star Trek" newbies alike. While it might seem like a no-brainer to stick with die-hard fans, the writers who were new to the "Trek" universe brought something special to the table, too:

"The original 'Star Trek' was made by people who had never seen 'Star Trek' because they were creating it. I wanted that feeling of brains that didn't know 'Star Trek' as well, but were just thinking about the characters and the comedy. ... [The new writers] find things that are super funny that they love, and you're like, 'Oh, right, that was normal to me because I've seen it my whole life, but that is an amazing, weird, funny thing.'"

As it turns out, McMahan's unconventional decision paid off. The show has been a breath of fresh air, which was almost certainly the result of getting fresh eyes in the writers' room. Plus, it's showed the power of writers' room synergy: "Star Trek: Lower Decks" hits a sweet spot by simultaneously honoring its predecessors and making its own mark.