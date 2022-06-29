Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Will Visit 'Some Major Star Trek Planets' [Exclusive]

At over a half century old, the "Star Trek" universe is vast and diverse, with a series or movie for pretty much everyone. One of the most singular Trek shows out there is "Star Trek: Lower Decks," an adult-oriented animated comedy show about the support crew on the starship Cerritos. By virtue of its format and genre, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" gets to have fun with the expansive Trek lore a way that other, more serious entries into the franchise can't. According to the show's creator, Mike McMahan, that sometimes means revisiting classic Trek locales in the conext of the comedy show.

/Film's Danielle Ryan recently spoke with McMahan, who teased what we'll see in season 3. Ryan asked the showrunner about the plethora of minor Trek references and in-jokes the show manages to squeeze in, like the musical genre "Klingon acid punk." In response, McMahan shared some insight about what the writers' room is dreaming up for season 4.

"Luckily we're writing season 4 right now," McMahon said, revealing that fans will see plenty more Trek lore deep dives in the third and fourth season of the series. "There's a lot of stuff that I want to build on," he shared, explaining that part of why the famed franchise works regardless of viewers' background is because "there's this thing about 'Star Trek' that's so palatable and so broad." The series creator outlined some of the most widely-loved qualities about the show, saying that, "It's about respect. And it's about truth and respecting people of different backgrounds," but that the shows do tend to present some of the cultures on planets crews visit as a sort of monoculture.