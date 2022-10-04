How The Producer Of It And The LEGO Movie Saved Barbarian (Twice)

Some of the greatest Hollywood success stories are the ones that come to fruition against all odds, when Hollywood execs don't realize they're on the ground floor of something extraordinary, pass on an opportunity, and are left to watch as the filmmakers persevere into an absolutely stunning success story. It not only speaks volumes about the industry, but ends up highlighting some of the hardworking individuals that make said success possible. All this to say that it's time to strap in for a story, because the latest addition to the underdog canon has arrived, and it's none other than last month's surprise box office hit, "Barbarian."

If you still haven't seen the film and somehow managed to avoid spoilers, then you should probably rush to your nearest theater immediately. An unpredictable ride from start to finish, "Barbarian" is a movie with more twists and surprises than you could possibly expect, especially based on the trailer or relatively simple-sounding premise. The story follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), a young woman who arrives at her Airbnb to find it already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment (and all basic survival skills) she decides to spend the night co-habitating with the fellow traveler (played by none other than horror alum Bill Skarsgård, aka Pennywise from the "IT" franchise). As you can probably guess, some creepy revelations are made and thus starts the wild action of the movie.

A true sleeper hit, "Barbarian" has over-performed way beyond expectations, riding a wave of critical acclaim (including a glowing review from /Film's Ryan Scott) to the top of the box office and growing in buzz thanks to the help of very positive word-of-mouth. But despite all that success, the road to getting this film made was extremely complicated for writer/director Zach Cregger, because almost no one in the industry wanted to make it.