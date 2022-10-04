The Lesson The Rings Of Power Learned From Game Of Thrones

"House of the Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" continued their parallel prestige fantasy ride this last weekend, each with an episode that — dramatically, at least — may well be the best the series has delivered thus far. "Driftmark" and "Udûn," respectively the seventh and sixth episode of "House of the Dragon" and "The Rings of Power," were full of unbearably tense confrontations and fights where long-simmering plotlines came to a head in an explosive manner.

Yet on Monday morning, in the immediate aftermath of "House of the Dragon" the night before, it seemed like all anyone could talk about in the Bad Place (meaning, social media) was how dark the beach scenes in "Driftmark" were. If you're like me, your timeline may have been flooded with all-black screenshots and complaints of how hard it was to visually decipher those scenes.

/Film's Mike Shutt has explored why "Driftmark" looks the way it does. In a nutshell, it was a creative choice made by the episode's director and cinematographer, Miguel Sapochnik and Fabian Wagner, who prefer practical lighting (whereby only natural light sources are used) and were shooting day for night in this case, having previously faced a difficult shoot on the "Game of Thrones" episode, "The Long Night" (which actually was shot at night).

At the same time, all this fuss and furor serves to illuminate (lighting pun intended) just how well done "Udûn" and its night scenes were. "The Rings of Power" seems to have learned a valuable lesson from "Game of Thrones" and its much-derided Battle of Winterfell in "The Long Night." Or maybe it's just keeping up its own franchise legacy from the Battle of Helm's Deep in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers."