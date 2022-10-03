Cool Stuff: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Action Figure Provides Best Look Yet At Ironheart's Armor

Before she stars in her own Disney+ series, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Previously, we've gotten glimpses at this new character in the first trailer for the follow-up to Ryan Coogler's acclaimed 2018 film and the recently released Funko Pop sporting her Mark I armor. However, True Believers were able to see Williams' upgraded suit in action in the latest trailer for the upcoming movie, which seems like an amalgamation of the first and third iterations of her armor from the comics. The Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure just dropped, as well, and it offers the best look at the live-action version of Ironheart yet.

Shortly after the second preview for the sequel was released, online retailers such as Amazon and Entertainment Earth began to tout that the toy was in stock and available for purchase immediately. Unlike many toy releases in the past, nothing about this figure really spoils anything about the movie she's featured in. But just as the headline of this article indicates, this is some pretty cool stuff if you're a fan of the MCU and the premium merchandise it produces.