Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Dominique Thorne Didn't Need To Audition For Riri Williams

Thorne now jokes that her audition for "Wakanda Forever" did happen, just a few years too early. And though she didn't manage to get a role in "Black Panther," Thorne already seems like a perfect fit for Riri Williams. Not unlike Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger in "Black Panther," Riri will serve as a foil to Wakandan princess Shuri (Letitia Wright). "Black Panther" explored the similarities and differences between Africa and its diaspora in the Americas through Killmonger's relationship to T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and it's an exploration that will continue in "Wakanda Forever."

"It's like that's being done again in a fresh, beautiful way," said Wright. "I think it's just beautiful to see that there's more room being made for those characters to shine."

Carrying on the legacy not just of a great character like Killmonger, but of the late Chadwick Boseman, comes with an indelible pressure. But "Wakanda Forever" will also take steps to explore who Riri is outside of the Ironheart suit. "She's definitely not the typical or traditional superhero," Thorne added. "She's very much Riri Williams, the 19-year-old student first, and then there's this whole Ironheart business that she has to figure out."

Thorne begins her journey as Ironheart in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," in theaters November 11, 2022.