David Bruckner And Jamie Clayton Share The Secret To Reinventing Pinhead For Hellraiser [Interview]

Obviously Doug Bradley's shoes are an impossible fill, so going in a different direction, I think, was a brilliant choice. I apologize for making you answer this in front of Jamie, but what was it about her that made you go, "That's it, that's the one?"

Bruckner: Well, we were nervous about that for all the reasons you mentioned. How do you take something so iconic and do it again? And so I knew that it could never be an impression. We couldn't mimic Doug's performance. But I didn't know how to do that, so we looked at a lot of different people. And Jamie's read came along, and I was familiar with her work, but it really blew me away. It scared the hell out of me. She was intense and intimidating, but there was a reservation there and she had this hypnotic quality. And with these things, I try to just pay attention to what enthralls me and what pulls me in.

So we started to work from there. And Jamie just really, I think, understood that she was going to have to come at this in her own way, and started to illuminate elements of the character that I had never imagined. And there's a sensuality to Pinhead, to the Priest, that I don't think we've seen before. A curiosity. And I think you get a sense of the designs that she has on her subjects and what she's after, and that felt like something I just wanted to see more of.