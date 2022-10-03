An Elvis Stage Musical May Be In Our Future, Baz Luhrmann Teases

Wise men say only fools rush in, but Baz Luhrmann can't help teasing a possible Elvis stage musical. His feature biopic on the rock 'n roll icon, "Elvis," marries the "Romeo + Juliet" director's maximalist sensibility to a performer who was larger than life — so large that the story had to be told from the perspective of an observer, Presley's former manager. Featuring a dynamite performance by Austin Butler, incredible recreations of Presley's supreme performances, and a stunning soundtrack (featuring many songs partially performed by Butler himself), the film had the box office all shook up upon its summer release.

Luhrmann's star-studded 2001 film "Moulin Rouge!," a highly-stylized and influential smash hit, became a successful stage musical in 2018, first running in Boston and then on Broadway. Its success lends credence to the idea that the same could be done for much of his filmography, from the cut-a-rug rom-com "Strictly Ballroom" all the way to the jailhouse-rocking, pelvic-thrusting demi-god in blue suede shoes. John Logan's adapted "Moulin Rouge" musical made its way to the West End this year, and Luhrmann recently appeared at a charity event to support the Teenage Cancer Trust. Speaking with What's on Stage at the event, Luhrmann observed his movies' innate kinship with show-stopping musical numbers, and how, if you're lonesome tonight, you can rest with the hope that the Presley musical might make its way to the stage:

"All my shows naturally can become musicals. I don't know when, but, without putting a sort of headline out there, I can't see how it wouldn't be at some point."

Don't be cruel, Luhrmann.