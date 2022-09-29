Superhero Bits: Black Adam Tickets Go On Sale, Scrapped Iron Fist Season 3 Details & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Black Adam" tickets are now on sale.
Finn Jones shares what could have been with "Iron Fist" season 3.
"Werewolf by Night" takes a perfect bite out of Rotten Tomatoes.
Lip reading that "Deadpool 3" video.
All that and more!
Power Ring Build-A-figure from McFarlane Toys
Complete the Crime Syndicate build-a wave with Power Ring!
This 7" scale figure is includes a baby Starro and a base for posing.
The folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed the Power Ring figure, which will be exclusively available at Target. Those who are interested in picking up this evil counterpart to Green Lantern will also get a little bit of Starro goods as well, which can be used to actually make Starro when combined with the rest of the collect-to-build bits. The figure retails for $24.99 and can be pre-ordered by clicking here.
Learn how to draw the Mighty Thor with Andy Park
Audiences got a big dose of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder" over the summer. For those who are interested, Marvel has enlisted Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, to help teach us all how to draw the character in a detailed, easy to follow video. Even for those who don't feel like trying to flex their artistic muscles, it's pretty cool watching the man work.
Target is teaming up with Marvel for exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch
Target and Disney are teaming up once again for a first-of-its-kind collab with Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" just in time for the holidays:
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (which is really long by the way) is mere weeks away, and that means we are going to start seeing merch make its way to stores sooner rather than later. The folks at Target have teamed up with Marvel for a line of exclusive merch. Not only that, but there will be QR codes in the stores that can be scanned to open up AR experiences from your phone. Lastly, the retailer and Marvel are hosting more than 130 community screenings of the film in support of, and attended by, nonprofit organizations in select markets across the U.S. Full details on the collaboration can be found by clicking here.
Finn Jones dishes scrapped Iron Fist season 3 details
"Iron Fist" kind of got the raw end of the deal on Netflix, mostly because the first season disappointing fans and critics pretty roundly. But the second season was viewed as a major improvement and, seemingly, it only could have escalated in quality from there. But the show ended after two seasons and the future of Danny Rand remains uncertain. In a recent chat with Comicbook.com, actor Finn Jones explained what the third season might have looked like, and it sounds like it would have taken a page from the "Immortal Iron Fist" comics.
"[Showrunner Raven Metzner] especially wanted to see Danny and Ward off in distant lands fighting crime and having the guns and the Orson Randall and that kind of persona. And then Colleen would be in New York with the Iron Fist, kind of coming to terms with that responsibility. And then eventually over I think the course of that season, they would find each other again and become whole. Yeah, there was a lot of interesting ways that we could have moved forward with that show."
Well, if for some reason "Iron Fist" gets revived on Disney+, it sounds like Metzner and Jones have a jumping-off point.
Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy willed the return of Wolverine into existence
If anyone doubts the power of putting your wishes out into the universe, this lucky sonofabitch is here to prove you wrong
We recently got the rather shocking news that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3," ensuring that it will make all of the money. Director Shawn Levy took to Twitter shortly after the announcement was made to share a video that was recirculating, in which, he declared his strong desire to make this happen. This was months before the actual announcement, meaning it was not at all a done deal. He was just determined to make it happen and, as luck would have it, he's getting his wish. Dreams do come true, dear reader.
Marvel's Werewolf by Night debuts with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
While it is certainly going to change as more reviews pour in, the early buzz for Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is quite good. Director Michael Giacchino's upcoming Disney+ special, which recently debuted at Fantastic Fest, currently has an unblemished 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Again, as more critics weigh in, that is sure to drop a bit but this is one heck of a start for the first full-blown horror adventure within the MCU. If viewers tune in as well, this is likely only the beginning of a more horror-centric corner of the Marvel universe.
What did Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman say about Deadpool 3?
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had some fun by revealing a video that saw them jokingly explain how Wolverine will factor into "Deadpool 3." They genuinely explained that this won't impact the ending of "Logan" before explaining everything else underneath a Wham! soundtrack. Now, an actual lip reader has done the world a service by figuring out exactly what they said underneath that music. I will spare any spoiler-concerned citizens grief and tell you that they didn't actually reveal much of anything, but it is pretty fascinating that someone took the time to do this.
Black Adam tickets are now on sale, check out some new posters
Lastly, after literally more than a decade of waiting, DC's "Black Adam" movie is just a few weeks away. With that being the case, Warner Bros. has released advance tickets for the film, which can now be purchased by your retailer or cinema of choice. To go along with the tickets, a couple of premium format posters have been revealed as well. Above, we have the IMAX poster for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest, with the Dolby Cinema poster below. Neither one is going to knock anyone's socks off, but the big thing here is that those who are eager to see the hierarchy of power in the DC universe change can grab tickets for opening weekend as we speak.