Superhero Bits: Black Adam Tickets Go On Sale, Scrapped Iron Fist Season 3 Details & More

"Iron Fist" kind of got the raw end of the deal on Netflix, mostly because the first season disappointing fans and critics pretty roundly. But the second season was viewed as a major improvement and, seemingly, it only could have escalated in quality from there. But the show ended after two seasons and the future of Danny Rand remains uncertain. In a recent chat with Comicbook.com, actor Finn Jones explained what the third season might have looked like, and it sounds like it would have taken a page from the "Immortal Iron Fist" comics.

"[Showrunner Raven Metzner] especially wanted to see Danny and Ward off in distant lands fighting crime and having the guns and the Orson Randall and that kind of persona. And then Colleen would be in New York with the Iron Fist, kind of coming to terms with that responsibility. And then eventually over I think the course of that season, they would find each other again and become whole. Yeah, there was a lot of interesting ways that we could have moved forward with that show."

Well, if for some reason "Iron Fist" gets revived on Disney+, it sounds like Metzner and Jones have a jumping-off point.