Thor: Love And Thunder Giveaway: Win A 4K Best Buy Steelbook And Signed D23 Expo Poster

"Thor: Love and Thunder" was one hell of a ride, as were the Marvel Studios announcements from D23 Expo that took place earlier this month. While no updates were made at the semi-annual convention regarding Thor's next movie, we still got to see the extensive creative process that each film undergoes before it arrives in theaters.

If you did miss "Love and Thunder" in theaters, then we have good news for you: the film finally arriving soon on Blu-ray. Sure, Taika Waititi's newest take on the Asgardian God of Thunder is currently streaming on Disney+, but we here at /Film love a good piece of physical media, and this upcoming 4K steelbook being sold exclusively at Best Buy is no exception. The art for this release is outstanding, and it's got everything you need or could ever want from "Love and Thunder"; Thor in casual clothes, Jane as The Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and rambunctious screaming goats.

Now that we've established that the artwork on this release is killer, how can you get your hands on one of these steelebooks? You can enter our giveaway, of course! In addition to one beautiful piece of physical media, winners of our giveaway will also receive an exclusive D23 poster signed by Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, and the Visual Development team's Jana Schirmer, John Staub, Ian Joyner, and Jackson Sze. Sounds pretty sweet, if you ask me.