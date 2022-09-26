How House Of The Dragon Evokes An Original Game Of Thrones Mystery

Thanks to the latest episode of "House of the Dragon," we've been given a perfect opportunity to look back and remember what "Game of Thrones" was like before it became synonymous with spectacle-filled battle sequences, brutal deaths, near-constant misery, and quite a bit of incest. Okay, admittedly, most of those qualities were baked-in right from the start, but viewers couldn't be blamed for only remembering the more buzz-worthy moments that would go on to define the series. Back in season 1, before "Game of Thrones" really took off in earnest and any dragons ever arrived on the scene, much of the plot eschewed high fantasy tropes altogether to depict a grounded and refreshingly straightforward drama about political squabbling ... with a little dash of mystery, as well.

Much like the informal mini-investigation that Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) launched into whether Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) notably golden-haired children were actually the offspring of her and King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) or of a more uncomfortable arrangement involving her twin brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), episode six of "House of the Dragon" staged its own courtly telenovela-like affair surrounding the parentage of the royal children next in line to the throne. Last week, we witnessed Princess Rhaenyra and her consort Laenor Velaryon, played by Emma D'Arcy and John Macmillan respectively now that both roles have been both roles aged up and recast (for better or worse), reach a mutual understanding over their political marriage. But that has now turned into a highly visible scandal.

As with the major realization hiding in plain sight that drove the latter episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 1, the allegations surrounding Rhaenyra and her paramour Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) may have dire consequences in the episodes ahead on "House of the Dragon."