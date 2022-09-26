Why Playing The Monster In Barbarian Was Super Awkward

This post contains major spoilers for "Barbarian."

The marketing of "Barbarian" has been extremely smart. It makes you believe that Bill Skarsgård's character has lured Georgina Campbell's character to this Detroit Airbnb, and perhaps some supernatural occurrences are happening in the basement of this home. Of course, when you see the film, that is not what is happening at all. Bill Skarsgård ends up dying at the end of the first act at the hands of a large, naked, middle-aged woman, who smashes his head against the stone corridor in the creepy basement. This woman, known simply as The Mother, comes to be the primary source of the thrills and chills of "Barbarian," even though we come to learn she is not the malicious being she first appears to be.

The Mother is played by actor Matthew Patrick Davis, who has made a pretty nice career for himself appearing on shows ranging from "Days of Our Lives" to "Sam & Cat." Even though he has been working for over a decade, "Barbarian" actually marks the actor's feature film debut. And it is very clear why an actor like Davis was cast as The Mother, a basically silent, imposing presence. The actor is an incredibly tall man, standing six feet, eight inches, and actors like that make for wonderful canvases for creature and makeup effects on film. Just ask the legendary Doug Jones.

Of course, being asked to cover yourself in a litany of goop and prosthetics isn't exactly anyone's idea of a good time. The process of applying them is arduous and time consuming, and the comfort leaves a lot to be desired. That being said, they provide the ability of an actor to utilize other parts of themselves that more "normal" parts don't allow. For Matthew Patrick Davis, becoming The Mother had its fair share of complications.