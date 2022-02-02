Hocus Pocus 2 Star Doug Jones Teases A Look At Billy Butcherson With Production Wrap Selfie

Jones will be bringing Butcherson to life again, who had returned to his grave in the previous "Hocus Pocus." The ex-boyfriend of Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler), Billy was poisoned by his witch girlfriend after she caught him cheating with her youngest sister, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker). During the events of "Hocus Pocus," Billy was brought back to life in the form of a zombie by Winfred as a part of her plan to retrieve her spell book. While the picture of Jones as Billy in makeup has been deleted since then, the overall look is extremely similar to that of his signature appearance in "Hocus Pocus." Billy still sports wild, disheveled hair, pale-yellow, emaciated skin, and the stitches over his mouth (which famously hurled insults after the stitches were finally slashed after three centuries).

In Jones' since-deleted Twitter post, captioned "That's a wrap on HOCUS POCUS 2!!!," he added that fans will be able to see his character returning this October 2022 on Disney Plus. Other members of the cast also took to posting this news on their social media, adding much excitement to the anticipation surrounding the return of an iconic film.

While the exact date for the release of "Hocus Pocus" has not been revealed yet, one can expect that the film will be available for streaming this Halloween, which adds a special layer of fun to the upcoming spooky season. In terms of narrative, "Hocus Pocus 2" will be picking up in present-day Salem, crafting a fresh tale centered around three teenagers who accidentally bring the central trio back to life. This, of course, will lead to yet another hunt for them to regain their youthfulness, and it will be interesting to see them against a modern backdrop, while they attempt to fulfill their evil mission.

Apart from Jones, Midler, and Parker, "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Kathy Najimy (who will be reprising her role as Mary), Whitney Peak, Lila Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, and Froy Gutierrez.