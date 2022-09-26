The Last Of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Bring The Game To Life On HBO

The long-awaited first full trailer for "The Last of Us" is here, so buckle your seatbelts for a quick reconnaissance trip into the post-apocalypse with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. We saw a glimpse of first-look footage for "The Last of Us" in August, but this trailer offers the best look yet at what HBO has in store with its adaptation of the popular video game by Naughty Dog.

If it wasn't already, the video game adaptation curse has surely been broken now by the Emmy-winning success of Netflix's "Arcane: League of Legends." That is an animated series, however, and we've still yet to see a live-action adaptation really blow the doors off. Just this year, a big-budget live-action adaptation of another Naughty Dog game, "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, met with mixed reviews. However, "The Last of Us" will have the benefit of ten episodes to flesh out its characters and story, and with HBO reportedly spending $10 million per episode, they're clearly taking this series seriously.

Will it be any good? Well, trailers are designed to make things look good, so there's no telling, really, but feast your eyes now on the one for "The Last of Us" below. And let's hope for the best.