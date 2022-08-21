The Last Of Us Teaser: Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Hit The Road As Joel And Ellie

You don't have to start warming up your stealth muscles just yet; "The Last of Us" is still some way off, with the premiere planned for some time in 2023. But it's exciting to get a look at Pascal and Ramsey in action as the story's central duo, and to see Nick Offerman in character as Bill, a paranoid, curmudgeonly survivalist who reluctantly allies with Joel and Ellie after they rudely barge their way into his safe house. There's not a huge amount of footage to go on, but it does look like the show may have nailed the atmosphere and aesthetics of the game.

That said, don't expect HBO's "The Last of Us" to follow the exact beats of the video game's story. Naughty Dog's creative director Neil Druckmann (who wrote and co-directed "The Last of Us" and its 2020 sequel, "The Last of Us Part II," and also co-wrote all 10 episodes of the series with Mazin) has said that while some episodes of the show stick very closely to the game and even pull dialogue directly from it, others "deviate greatly to much better effect, because we are dealing with a different medium."

Adapting video games into a non-interactive medium isn't easy, as the long list of failed video game movies can attest. But Naughty Dog games are uniquely suited to adaptation because they were designed with the word "cinematic" in mind. Though it may have left critics underwhelmed, the movie adaptation of Naughty Dog's action-adventure series "Uncharted" performed very well at the box office earlier this year. With Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann at the helm and an excellent cast in place, "The Last of Us" is definitely set to be one of the most highly-anticipated new shows of 2023.