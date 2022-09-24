Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story First Look: Learn The Origins Of The Queen's Rise
One of Netflix's most popular shows, "Bridgerton," has its first spin-off, "Queen Charlotte," on the way. And now there's a sneak peek of it online along with an appropriately regal first-look photo (see above), which comes ahead of the streamer's global fan event, Tudum, this weekend.
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is an upcoming limited series from writer and showrunner Shonda Rhimes and director Tom Verica. Created by Chris Van Dusen, "Bridgerton" was the first scripted Netflix series from Rhimes' production company, Shondaland. Now, Rhimes herself, the creator of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," is taking the reins of a project that Netflix's official press release describes as "a Bridgerton-verse prequel centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power."
Rhimes and Verica are executive producing "Queen Charlotte" with Betsy Beers. Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her "Bridgerton" role as the titular, wig-happy Charlotte, with India Amarteifio ("Line of Duty") playing a younger version of the queen. Both actresses appear in the video below, where you can hear Rosheuvel talking a bit about the series in the context of a preview clip for Tudum.
'We have this wonderful kind of tag team'
In the video, when asked her favorite part of Amarteifio's performance as Young Queen Charlotte, Rosheuvel says, "We have this wonderful kind of tag team where we high-five each other, do you know what I mean? And the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and younger."
This makes it sound like "Queen Charlotte" will be shifting back and forth between two timelines, with Rosheuvel's character and her younger self sharing equal screen time—similar to Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro in "The Godfather" saga, but with scenes more directly intercut through flashbacks, perhaps.
In addition to Rosheuvel, "Queen Charlotte" sees Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell reprising their "Bridgerton" roles as Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. They are joined by a long list of newcomers to the Bridgerton-verse, including Michelle Fairley ("Gangs of London") as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest ("The Sandman") as Young King George, and Arsema Thomas in her TV debut as Young Agatha Danbury.
Rounding out the "Queen Charlotte" cast are Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and "Bridgerton" seasons 1 and 2 alum Hugh Sachs as the older Brimsley.
"Queen Charlotte" will have a continued presence at Tudum this weekend, with Netflix promising that "more surprises are in store." With any luck, fans will get to see some footage and/or hear a release date announcement for the series soon, so stay tuned to /Film for that and all of your "Bridgerton" needs.