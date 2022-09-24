Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story First Look: Learn The Origins Of The Queen's Rise

In the video, when asked her favorite part of Amarteifio's performance as Young Queen Charlotte, Rosheuvel says, "We have this wonderful kind of tag team where we high-five each other, do you know what I mean? And the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and younger."

This makes it sound like "Queen Charlotte" will be shifting back and forth between two timelines, with Rosheuvel's character and her younger self sharing equal screen time—similar to Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro in "The Godfather" saga, but with scenes more directly intercut through flashbacks, perhaps.

In addition to Rosheuvel, "Queen Charlotte" sees Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell reprising their "Bridgerton" roles as Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. They are joined by a long list of newcomers to the Bridgerton-verse, including Michelle Fairley ("Gangs of London") as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest ("The Sandman") as Young King George, and Arsema Thomas in her TV debut as Young Agatha Danbury.

Rounding out the "Queen Charlotte" cast are Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and "Bridgerton" seasons 1 and 2 alum Hugh Sachs as the older Brimsley.

"Queen Charlotte" will have a continued presence at Tudum this weekend, with Netflix promising that "more surprises are in store." With any luck, fans will get to see some footage and/or hear a release date announcement for the series soon, so stay tuned to /Film for that and all of your "Bridgerton" needs.