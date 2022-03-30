Bridgerton Gets Its First Spin-Off With Untitled Queen Charlotte Prequel

The success of "Bridgerton", Netflix's Regency romance series, proves that everyone loves drama. For two seasons, the show has been host to courtly intrigue, icy-cold conversations, and steamy romance. And what causes more drama of the rich and powerful flavor than royalty?

Netflix and Shondaland have announced a new prequel series currently in the works. The untitled show is covering the rise of Queen Charlotte, detailing how she came to be married to King George III. While the real Queen Charlotte was historically white, the show's iteration is half-Black, based on speculation from some scholars. That choice kicks off the alternate history of the show, which features a more blended racial makeup compared to the actual Regency era of England.

It seems the prequel will dive into the shift that led to that more modern iteration of the English courtly scene. The logline says the limited series will show how "the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton." So it's not just romantic drama this time around!