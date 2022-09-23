Don't Worry Darling Puts Harry Styles In The Company Of Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Cher, And Madonna

Folks were seemingly kinder to a lot of the musicians who crossed over to acting before Styles did, or maybe it's just been such a media frenzy surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" that it seems that way. A few weeks before the film's Venice Film Festival premiere, a 20-second clip of an argument between Pugh and Styles' characters was the laughingstock of Film Twitter, and during said premiere, everything the cast did or didn't do with or to one another was the subject of intense scrutiny quite literally the world over. It's been one big scandal of a different color, the likes of which we haven't seen in a long time, and certainly not since the Covid pandemic changed the landscape of film forever.

Either way, it doesn't seem like the incessant drama — much of which is also quite sexist in nature, to be clear, and all of it takes away from the art on display — will be much of a deterrent for how Styles' film career will flourish. A lot of major directors have been clamoring to work with him, or at minimum compliment him publicly, in recent years, particularly following his work with Chloé Zhao on "Eternals." Jennifer Grey wants him to play Baby in a reboot of "Dirty Dancing," Nicholas Sparks recently revealed he hopes Styles will take the leading role in a film treatment for one of his newer novels, the list goes on. Like Presley, Sinatra, and even Timberlake before him, it seems as though we'll be seeing a lot more of Harry Styles on our movie and TV screens soon, and hopefully with that, he'll shape himself into the skilled singer-actor hybrid that his predecessors mastered.