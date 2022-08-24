Harry Styles Made A Key Contribution To Don't Worry Darling's Score

In the interview, Wilde spoke about having the cast give creative input for "Don't Worry Darling," and she has a good reason. "They are responsible for creating the life of the character, so they bring so many ideas," she told the outlet.

In the film, Alice is one of the few people who begins to question this perfect-on-the-surface community and starts to look for the secrets it might be hiding. As you may have seen in the trailer, the crisis she's going through causes her to attempt self-harm, and a glass window begins to crush her against the wall. The film won't premiere until late next month, so we don't know right now if that part is real or a hallucination, but it's visually arresting regardless.

In the world of the film, the site reports that Alice can be heard humming "a mysterious tune," which is a prominent part of the score. While the discussions about character were happening with the cast, Wilde said that Styles called her and asked, "What's the trigger song? Like, what's the melody?" She told him that there were writers on it, but asked if he had any ideas. She said:

"Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film. He called me and said, 'What about this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's it. That's it. And that's really insane that you did that in five minutes."

From the context here, it seems that this melody may be the thing that's triggering Alice to wake up from her carefully curated existence. One example of something like this is how "All Along the Watchtower" triggered memories and revealed Cylons in "Battlestar Galactica," affecting the plot dramatically.