Ana De Armas' Perspective On Blonde Changed Greatly After A Personal Loss

Ana de Armas has quickly become one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars, delivering incredible performances in films like "Knives Out," "No Time to Die," and "Deep Water," but the films that helped make her a household name hadn't yet premiered when "Blonde" director Andrew Dominik set his sights on the actress to play Marilyn Monroe. In a new profile from Variety, Ana de Armas shares the great lengths she went through to capture the iconic essence of America's most famous blonde bombshell, as well as the tortured existence of the woman behind the stage name Norma Jeane Mortenson.

While "Blonde" has yet to arrive on Netflix, reviews are already declaring de Armas' performance as a "powerhouse." The film was shot pre-pandemic, and a lot has changed in de Armas' life since wrapping principal photography. Her continued casting in high-profile releases like "The Gray Man" has her star shining brighter, but de Armas has also experienced great personal loss.

"A year and a half ago, I lost my dad," she told Variety. For those unaware of the history of Marilyn Monroe, the identity of her father was of great speculation for many years, and "Blonde" tackles the painful difficulties she endured without a father figure. "I see this movie completely different now," said de Armas.