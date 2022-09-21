Ana De Armas Knows Blonde Sex Scenes Are 'Going To Go Viral' For All The Wrong Reasons

When it first came out that Andrew Dominik's adaptation of the Joyce Carol Oates novel "Blonde" would be rated NC-17, it made many eyebrows raise. That is a rating rarely given by the Motion Picture Association (née of America), and when it is given, filmmakers most often succumb to the will of the organization and cut out the "questionable" moments so they can attain an R rating. But in this case, Dominik and Netflix held firm, and "Blonde" got the NC-17. Why is rated that? The official description is for "Some Sexual Content," which is a nice way of saying that there is going to be quite a bit of fairly explicit nudity and sex.

"Blonde" is a somewhat fictionalized account of the life of Marilyn Monroe, someone objectified and taken advantage of by the global public since people first saw her image. To tell that story as honestly as possible, which is what Andrew Dominik was aiming at, avoiding Marilyn's naked body would feel disingenuous. Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film, was fully aware of that going into the film and agreed to be a part of that brutal honesty. As she said in a recent interview with Variety, "I did things in this movie I would have never done for anyone else, ever. I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew."

Unfortunately, we live in the age of the Internet, where context goes to die. This means that all of these scenes featuring de Armas in incredibly intimate moments that are often quite harrowing will be plucked out of the film to be shared on social media platforms everywhere for people to ogle her naked body, free from the scenes' intentions. And de Armas knows this, much to her dismay.