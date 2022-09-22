How Ana De Armas Ensured She Wasn't Just Doing An Impression Of Marilyn Monroe In Blonde

Ana de Armas' latest role left her with some massive shoes to fill. While playing any character comes with unique quirks and difficulties, there's just something about playing Marilyn Monroe — a troubled actress, born Norma Jean Baker, whose charming reputation endured for six decades after her death — that seems more intimidating. Monroe was known for her sultry elegance, captivating voice, and dazzling allure, but simultaneously, she was a persona that Baker had created. Replicating Monroe's individual traits would be difficult enough; combining them all into an homage to both her and Baker would be all the more difficult.

Then there's the issue of background. Monroe's accent was a distinct part of her persona, whereas de Armas was born in Cuba and learned English as a second language. As many Agatha Christie adaptations (and the recent "Knives Out" sequel) have taught us, it's hard to mimic an accent that isn't your own — and without a consistent handle on pronunciation, it's easy for an on-screen project to feel a little off. Becoming Monroe would be no easy feat, but de Armas was up for the challenge.