Blonde Trailer: Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe
Netflix has released a new trailer for the Marilyn Monroe film "Blonde" starring Ana de Armas ("Knives Out," "No Time to Die") in the lead role. Give yourself a moment to take in how shockingly similar de Armas looks to the legendary actress before you dive in. It's uncanny. "Blonde" is directed by Andrew Dominik ("The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," "Killing Them Softly"), who also adapted Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name. According to the logline, this version of Monroe's story will explore "the split between her public and private selves," which was so beautifully done in the short teaser that came out back in June.
Ana de Armas recently said of the film on the Netflix site:
"Andrew's ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."
Like so many people throughout the decades since her rise to fame and early death at the age of 36, I am fascinated by the life of Marilyn Monroe, how she was viewed, as opposed to who she might have been in private. I've read a lot about her over the years, and I'm really excited to see what this version of her life has in store.
Who was Marilyn when the cameras weren't rolling?
"Blonde" also stars Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, Julianne Nicholson as Monroe's mother Gladys Pearl Baker, Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy (a role he played in the film "Jackie" as well), Toby Huss as Allan "Whitey" Snyder, Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn, David Warshofsky as Darryl F. Zanuck, Evan Williams as Edward G. Robinson Jr, Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr., Michael Masini as Tony Curtis, and Luke Whoriskey as James Dean.
The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson. It's executive produced by Christina Oh.
Here is the synopsis for "Blonde:"
Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.
"Blonde" will be released globally on Netflix on September 23, 2022.