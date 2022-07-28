Blonde Trailer: Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe

Netflix has released a new trailer for the Marilyn Monroe film "Blonde" starring Ana de Armas ("Knives Out," "No Time to Die") in the lead role. Give yourself a moment to take in how shockingly similar de Armas looks to the legendary actress before you dive in. It's uncanny. "Blonde" is directed by Andrew Dominik ("The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," "Killing Them Softly"), who also adapted Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name. According to the logline, this version of Monroe's story will explore "the split between her public and private selves," which was so beautifully done in the short teaser that came out back in June.

Ana de Armas recently said of the film on the Netflix site:

"Andrew's ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

Like so many people throughout the decades since her rise to fame and early death at the age of 36, I am fascinated by the life of Marilyn Monroe, how she was viewed, as opposed to who she might have been in private. I've read a lot about her over the years, and I'm really excited to see what this version of her life has in store.