The Fictional Sitcom In Hulu's Reboot Recycled The Set From A Real Hit Sitcom [Exclusive]

A number of things about Hulu's latest sitcom "Reboot" are extremely meta. The series was created by Steven Levitan, who has worked on some of the most popular sitcoms in history such as "Wings," "Frasier," and "Modern Family," and it lovingly calls back to the corniest family sitcoms of the late 1990s and early 2000s. And like many of the revivals of these shows, this series also looks to the past to deliver heartfelt messages to a modern audience in a way that honors the history of the medium. But this show starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Paul Reiser pays homage to the ones that came before it in more ways than just the impeccable writing.

Thanks to a new interview, we learned that a major part of the fictional sitcom from the new Hulu Original was actually repurposed from a real life sitcom. In fact, it was a hit show that a "Reboot" cast member had previously appeared on.

While speaking to /Film's Ethan Anderton, "Reboot" star Krista Marie Yu revealed that the living room set for the show within a show called "Step Right Up" is the same one from "Last Man Standing," the sitcom starring Tim Allen that originally aired on ABC before moving to Fox after their sixth season. Before landing the role of Hulu executive Elaine Kim, Yu played foreign exchange student Jen on the popular series about a conservative father navigating through his life with his wife and three daughters.