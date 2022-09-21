Hulu's Reboot Stars Krista Marie Yu And Calum Worthy On The Meta Sitcom Comedy, Fake Disney Channel Movies & More [Exclusive Interview]

"Reboot" is hilarious, both of you are very funny in it. I want to start with Krista. You've had full-on sitcom experience with "Dr. Ken" and "Last Man Standing," so I imagine it was probably pretty fun to take this meta-comedic approach to that whole process.

Krista Marie Yu: It was. I think one of the [...] crazier aspects of that is our set from "Last Man Standing" is the actual same living room set on "Reboot."

Oh, wow, I didn't even realize that.

Yu: Yeah. Behind the walls and everything, it will say like, "Mike Baxter's office," or the AD Sean [T. Lafferty] wrote his name on it. I mean the stairs and the atrium, everything is the same, and the front door.

That's pretty cool.

Yu: Yeah, that was really nostalgic and meaningful to me. And yes, it is super meta, and I do believe that most of my comedic inspiration has come from the cast of "Dr. Ken," and the advice that I got from Hector Elizondo, Nancy Travis, and Tim Allen. They've all just made me who I am today, so I feel very grateful.

Is there any specific advice that has guided your career since working with them?

Yu: Yes, tons. One of the biggest ones that sticks with me recently from Tim was to be okay with making mistakes. It really freed me up as an actor, because I was able to jump more freely and make bolder choices.

Tisha [Campbell] said something very similar. Tisha said, "If you go about it for the money, the money will come. If you go about it for the fame, the fame will not come. But if you go about it for the love, you'll always feel fulfilled within your life." And everybody throughout my whole life career has said similar things, and I really look up to them all for that. Suzy Nakamura, Jonathan Slavin.