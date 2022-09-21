What Disney's Strange World Stole From Big Hero 6 To Create Its Characters [Exclusive]

There's something romantic about the idea of new stories springing from the minds of creative talent, fully-formed and containing nothing but original storytelling ready to blow the minds of unsuspecting audiences. Historically speaking, Walt Disney Animation Studios has projected the very image of consistency and success, going so far as to turn various animated classics — most (if not all) of which are based on much older fables — into the definitive stories in the minds of the general public. But the reality oftentimes is a much different story.

This is precisely what makes "Strange World" so intriguing: filtering various influences through a unique vision and making something new in the process. As director Don Hall has previously admitted, the upcoming film was chiefly inspired by old-fashioned pulp magazines and has resulted in a distinctive production that, as we heard about during this year's D23 Expo, fully embraces its pulpy roots.

In a recent press day interview by /Film's Vanessa Armstrong for the film, Heads of Animation Amy Smeed and Justin Sklar opened up about how a previous Walt Disney Animation film, "Big Hero 6," played a role in the development of "Strange World."