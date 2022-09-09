Strange World Footage Description: Disney Takes A Page Out Of Sci-Fi Pulp [D23]

In the second clip, the team has crash landed on the "Strange World" and are separated. They need to find each other before something bad happens. Searcher's teen son Ethan Clade (voiced by Jaboukie Young) sees some big rolling orbs with little spindles sticking out of them, which leaves Splat concerned. Suddenly, big tentacles pop out. Just as suddenly, Jaeger Clade shows up looking like a "dirty hobo with a flamethrower" or "Hagrid but a badass," as Ethan describes.

Jaeger leads them away from the monsters, blasting flames behind them, grabbing Searcher and Ethan as they jump off the cliff and fall onto a stream of flowing creatures that look like blood cells. But they're not! They're more like big tadpoles, translucent red and sentient. As Searcher, Ethan, and Jaeger run across the tadpole creatures, the tentacles keep trying t grab at them. Jaeger urges them to hurry, and Searcher pleads for his father to stop embarrassing him. Jaeger blasts one final flame and separates the stream so they can't be chased anymore. Ethan falls, but Splat grabs him and brings him back up to the stream of the tadpole creatures.

"Can you not show off while we're running for our lives?" Searcher asks Jeager. "How are you my Dad?"

But the tentacled orbs are still in pursuit, and when Jaeger tries to blast them with fire again, he runs out of gas. Just then, two more team members fly in on hover bikes that look like bumper cars mixed with motorcycles. They trap the orb creatures in a net and one of the team members lets their hoverbike fly into a wall, where it explodes. The other hhoverbike is stuck with evyerone on it, but with a quick push they make an escape.