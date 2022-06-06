Strange World Teaser: Take A Journey To A Place Of Infinite Mystery

Disney didn't become a pop culture juggernaut by accident, folks. As general audiences can attest, the studio's ability to produce some of the most consistently reliable franchises and turn them into brand names all to themselves practically speaks for itself. From Marvel to Pixar to "Star Wars" to Disney Animation, the conglomerate has built up a formidable array of some of the most popular IPs currently out there. But resting on their laurels isn't exactly the key to continued innovation.

That's why many have been looking forward to "Strange World" for quite some time now. The animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios has held the potential to be something more than just the same old stuff ever since we first got a look at the concept art for the upcoming movie. Combined with its adventurous premise and the implicit promise of taking viewers to worlds beyond our imagination, expectations have been riding high for whatever this picture may have to offer.

That potential is now getting closer to being fulfilled. Today, Disney has released a new teaser for "Strange World" and the eye-popping imagery on display is certain to put this animated movie squarely on the radar for all those who are only just hearing about the project for the very first time. Check out the footage below!