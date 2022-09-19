What Pearl Has In Common With One Of Stephen King's Greatest Characters

Ti West's new psychological horror film "Pearl" is out in theaters, and it's definitely worth a watch. It's about a sweet young woman named Pearl (Mia Goth) who wants to be a famous actress, and she'll stop at nothing to make that happen. If Pearl was growing up today she'd probably rise to fame as a chaotic TikTok star, but unfortunately she's stuck in 1918: There's still a pandemic going on, but there's not even any internet to help pass the time. Can you really blame her for going a little off the rails?

The obvious parallel that comes to mind with "Pearl" is the beloved classic "The Wizard of Oz." Not only did Ti West embrace the vibrant technicolor look of the old movie, but Pearl's motivations are remarkably similar to Dorothy's: She wants to get off this miserable old farm. Both movies also memorably feature a scarecrow, and they both end with the protagonist returning to the farm they originally wanted to get away from. It's just that for Pearl, returning home isn't exactly a happy ending.

But when watching "Pearl," one can't help but be reminded of another classic movie, one that came out in the '70s instead of the late '30s: "Carrie." The famous adaptation of Stephen King's debut novel may not play out in quite the same way as "Pearl," but man, there are a lot of similarities.

Spoilers ahead for "Pearl."