Andor Retcons Cassian's Backstory In A Way Fit For A Spy

Well-versed Cassian fans expected "Andor" to finally offer a glimpse of the character's home planet Fest. It's never been mentioned in any live-action media yet; not even Cassian speaks of it in "Rogue One." But from the way Cassian speaks of his past, it's clear something really tragic must have gone down on his homeworld. However, while that may very well be true about Fest, it doesn't seem like Cassian experienced it. From the very first episode of the series, Cassian's childhood is established on a very different planet, the forested world of Kenari. It's a far cry from the cold, mountainous features on Fest.

At first glance, this likely feels like a retroactive change to Cassian's backstory — the kind that doesn't necessarily merit an explanation. After all, Cassian is more or less uncharted territory, and Fest isn't exactly common knowledge either. But again: few things in "Andor" are black and white, and that also extends to Cassian's murky origins.

Though "Andor" confirms that Kenari, not Fest, is actually Cassian's homeworld, the series finds a way to reincorporate the latter planet into his story in an incredibly clever way. When Cassian gets into hot water for the death of a few enforcers on Morlana One, a search goes out for a Kenari male. The fact that this is actually Cassian is something of a secret on the planet Ferrix. Only those who know Cassian well, like his adopted mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and his friends, actually know he's from Kenari. Cassian otherwise claims that he's from Fest — which serves as a cheeky nod to a lesser-known part of his lore, and a perfect bit of characterization.