Here's The Real Life Inspiration For Andor's Home Planet

Gilroy said that he grew up in upstate New York, in a town he called "a kind of blue collar place, and everybody always had jobs." He said that at the age of 12, people in his town would go get their working papers. He mentioned working for masons, a painting company, and apprenticing to a plumber, just from his own personal experience.

The thing that Gilroy took from it for Cassian's homeworld was the economic situation. He called the place he created:

" ... an idealized fantasy of mine, of a community that's been stable and benevolent and thriving, and we don't have any economic diversity there, really ... I suppose it's my utopian mechanical side fantasy of a place that really, really functions, taking things apart and putting things back together again."

The set for this world was built for them by production designer Luke Hull ("Chernobyl") and his team in a 360 manner, with an "eight-and-a-half acre city ... that we use for all 12 episodes." He explained that this allowed the team to build social structures and "really intense rituals" around it. They created "a whole culture," and said that it felt like "a place to play god."

