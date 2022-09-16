Why Making Glass Onion Scared Rian Johnson More Than The Last Jedi

Five movies into his career as a director, it's clear Rian Johnson thrives on taking risks. His debut film, 2005's "Brick," is a quirky high school murder-mystery where the teenagers all talk like characters out of a hard-boiled noir detective story in the vein of "The Maltese Falcon." In his next two movies after that, "The Brothers Bloom" and "Looper," Johnson took on a pair of well-tested genre films (the con artist caper and time-travel thriller, respectively) and did his very best to flip them on their heads.

Then came 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson's sequel to "The Force Awakens," and a movie that aspires to upend the very tenets of what a "Star Wars" sequel even is. Far from being discouraged by the divisive response to the film, Johnson followed up his trip to a galaxy far, far away with "Knives Out." The smash-hit 2019 murder-mystery comedy breathed fresh life into the whodunnit genre and gave us a new oddball hero in the form of Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc (the mashup of Craig's Southern-accented crook from "Logan Lucky" and Hercule Poirot we never knew we wanted).

Johnson has since secured a highly-lucrative deal with Netflix to direct a pair of "Knives Out" follow-ups featuring Craig back in CSI: KFC mode, the first of which, titled "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," only just made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times (via IndieWire), Johnson indicated writing and directing the "Knives Out" sequel was perhaps his most nerve-racking project to date, eclipsing even that of "The Last Jedi."