The Goodnight Mommy Remake Snuck In A Mulholland Drive Homage With Naomi Watts [Exclusive]

The name Naomi Watts is now, in the year 2022, synonymous with horror royalty. The beloved actress has graced the silver screen in many a terrifying tale — "The Ring" and "Funny Games" come to mind — but she's finally taking on another horror character and making it her own.

Watts stars in the upcoming "Goodnight Mommy" reboot film from Prime Video, and it's great to see her take on the titular mother character, because, let's be real, she plays those quite well, especially in a creepy context. But no matter the maternal situation of her character, she plays her horror leading ladies with a fierceness and pure terror that is unmatched. /Film's own Danielle Ryan sat down with the film's director, Matt Sobel, and he revealed that he was happy to be able to pay homage to one of Watts' most famous horror roles — her turn in "Mulholland Drive," of course — in "Goodnight Mommy."