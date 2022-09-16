How The Goodnight Mommy Remake Differentiates Itself From The Original [Exclusive]

"Goodnight Mommy" is now streaming on Prime Video — no, not the original 2014 Austrian film, but the 2022 American remake or "reimagining," starring Naomi Watts, Cameron Corvetti ("The Boys"), and Nicholas Crovetti ("Big Little Lies"). The film, per the official synopsis, tells the story of twin brothers who "arrive at their mother's country home to discover her face covered in bandages" and begin to suspect that "the woman beneath the gauze isn't their mother at all." Director Matt Sobel is at the helm of this new version, and he knows you may have questions about it, chief among them being, "Why remake it at all?"

In an exclusive interview with /Film's Danielle Ryan, Sobel explained that he had a similar line of thinking when he was first approached about the possibility of spearheading an English-language version of "Goodnight Mommy." The director, whose previous credits include the film "Take Me to the River" and two episodes of last year's Netflix miniseries "Brand New Cherry Flavor," said: